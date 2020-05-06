Person dies of apparent suicide in Walmart parking lot near Liberty

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A person was found shot to death Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a Northland Walmart.
Investigators believe the death was the result of suicide.
It happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. at 8301 N. Church Rd. just west of Interstate 35 near Liberty.
The person's identity has not been released.
A store manager declined comment to KCTV5 News for any additional information.
If you or someone you know is suicidal or in emotional distress, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline immediately at 1-800-273-8255 or text 741-741.
To learn more about the warning signs and risk factors of suicide, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.