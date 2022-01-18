KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle on Sunday morning and died.
According to the police, this happened just before 10 a.m. in the 900 block of Barnett Ave.
When police arrived, they found that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle. That person was taken to a local hospital and ultimately succumbed to their injuries.
The KCKPD is still investigating. Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
