LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a house fire that happened this morning.
According to the Lee's Summit Fire Department, firefighters went to the 800 block of SE 11th St. at about 10:30 a.m. after receiving a call from someone who said there was a fire upstairs. That person said there was no one else inside.
Meanwhile, the police department received a call from someone who said they were still trapped in the house.
When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the single-family, split-level home. One person was outside.
Firefighters went inside, knocked it down in the second-floor kitchen, searched the area, and found one person in a bedroom with the door closed.
The person was removed from the house and taken to the hospital in an ambulance for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire and the incident was under control just before 11 a.m.
The fire heavily damaged the kitchen and dining areas. The rest of the home sustained heat and smoke damage.
The fire appears to have started in the kitchen. However, the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the case of the fire.
The fire department says that no additional patient information or their name will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.