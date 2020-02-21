GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- A guest at the Mid-Continent Public Library is making kids laugh and helping them learn this weekend.
Sometimes the magic of a library is the real thing.
One trick to Tommy Diaz’s act is knowing how to make a kid laugh.
“I love performing for kids,” said Tommy Diaz, who goes by "Tommy Terrific.” “They provide that immediate feedback.”
However, the other trick is a little harder: making it a learning experience.
“I love being able to do an educational show for the kids,” he said. “That’s fun.”
This show is part of the library's series on Black History Month.
“Last year I did Louis Armstrong,” Diaz said. “Next year I'm doing Negro Leagues Baseball.”
But this year's theme is the black men and women of the Wild West, which is one many people haven't heard before.
“A lot of kids don't know there were black cowboys,” Diaz said.
Freed slaves were some of the first cowboys to venture west like stagecoach Mary Fields, a trailblazing mail carrier. Bill Pickett invented the rodeo sport of bulldogging. Bose Ikard pioneered some of the first cattle drives.
“There were black cowboys that made contributions to westward expansion,” explained Diaz.
Their stories are ones that have largely been overlooked by Hollywood and popular culture.
Incorporating real life western heroes like this keeps them alive in our memory instead of vanishing from history in a disappearing act.
Phillisha Francis and her family knew seeing a magician would be fun, but they learned something today, too.
“He was fun and silly,” noted Francis’ daughter.
“I never knew about any of those characters or people that he was telling us about,” said Francis.
It was a lesson that that came with laughter, which was Tommy Terrific’s grand finale.
“Learning can be really engaging and really fun,” he said.
