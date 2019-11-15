KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says he has "absolutely zero regrets" over the decision to move two research agencies' headquarters from Washington, D.C., to Kansas City.
Perdue joined government leaders from Kansas and Missouri Friday to tour the new headquarters for the Economic Research Service and National Institute of Food and Agriculture. Critics say the move will harm agriculture research and make the findings less accessible to federal policymakers.
Great morning in Kansas City welcoming two USDA agencies to the new Kansas City headquarters! Joined @SecretarySonny & Senator @RoyBlunt to tour the new home of @USDA_ERS & @USDA_NIFA. #USDAintheHeartland pic.twitter.com/8K9hAzWmJT— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) November 15, 2019
Perdue contends moving the agencies to the heart of agriculture country will allow researchers to work more closely with farmers, land grant universities and private agriculture-related companies.
But Laura Dodson, an agricultural economist and union representative at the Economic Research Service, said the agencies' researchers focus on national questions, and living near agricultural land is irrelevant to the work they do.
