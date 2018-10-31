FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2018 file photo, Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Wily Peralta throws during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati. Peralta and the Kansas City Royals agreed to a $3.25 million, one-year contract Wednesday, Oct. 31 ensuring one of the few bright spots in the team’s shaky bullpen will be back next season. The deal includes a $2.25 million salary next year and a $7 million mutual option for 2020 with a $1 million buyout. It replaces his previous contract, which contained a $3.25 million club option for 2019 with a $25,000 buyout.