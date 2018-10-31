KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Reliever Wily Peralta and the Kansas City Royals agreed to a $3.25 million, one-year contract Wednesday, ensuring one of the few bright spots in the team's shaky bullpen will be back next season.
The deal includes a $2.25 million salary next year and a $7 million mutual option for 2020 with a $1 million buyout. It replaces his previous contract, which contained a $3.25 million club option for 2019 with a $25,000 buyout.
Peralta also can earn a series of performance bonuses: $125,000 each for 35 and 45 games finished; $200,000 for 50 games finished; and $250,000 for reaching 30, 55, 85, 116 and 120 points with four points for each start, two for relief outings of two innings or more and one for a relief appearances of fewer than two innings.
The 29-year-old right-hander made a career-high 37 appearances last season, posting a 3.67 ERA and going 14 for 14 in save chances. He became the first Royals pitcher a perfect save percentage and at least 10 saves.
In other roster news, right-hander Nate Karns chose free agency over an outright assignment to Triple-A Omaha and left-hander Jerry Vasto was claimed off waivers by the Cubs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.