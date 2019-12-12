PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are trying to locate a man and woman in connection with an incidence of shoplifting that turned into a robbery at the Price Chopper in Parkville.
According to Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers, the crimes happened on Nov. 16 at about 6:20 p.m.
One person police are looking for is 26-year-old Grace C. Clark. She was active in the KC area pawning items as of Dec. 12.
The other person is 33-year-old Joshua J. Stucky.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). TIPS may also be submitted electronically at www.kccrimestoppers.com, or by downloading their mobile app P3TIPS on Google Play or the Apple iOS stores for free.
Information leading to an arrest and/or filing of charges could be eligible for up to $2,000.00 in reward money. All information is anonymous.
