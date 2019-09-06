KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Today is the first First Friday since last month’s senseless deadly shooting in the Crossroads Arts District.
Two events will be held tonight to honor the life of Erin Langhofer, who was killed while standing near a food truck during First Friday.
One will be held in the Resurrection Downtown church parking lot. They will be pushing back against fear and celebrating First Friday with a family friendly event.
Langhofer was enjoying a night out with her boyfriend when an 18-year-old man shot into the crowd during a fight with other men. Erin was an innocent bystander.
As her friends and family hold on to memories of her, they said she would not want anyone to mourn for long. They said she would want them to spread love instead.
Starting at 6:00 and until 7:30 p.m., they will have bounce houses, food, and crafts for kids.
Organizers said they want to honor Erin and her work as a counselor and therapist at the Rose Brooks Center where she helped domestic violence survivors.
They also want to celebrate First Friday, a more than 20-year Kansas City tradition.
“Our inclination is to hide away or isolate ourselves,” said Scott Chrostek, a pastor at Resurrection Downtown. “What we feel is we ought to be doing is the opposite, to show up and be present and celebrate together.”
Also, a peace walk will be held at 6:15 p.m. starting at Campbell and 19th Streets.
After the tragic shooting, big changes were announced for First Friday. Galleries and restaurants are open but visitors will not see any food trucks, street closures, or vendors on sidewalks and streets due to the loss of general liability insurance and the inability to obtain new coverage in time.
