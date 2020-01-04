PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- Many members of the United Methodist Church gathered at a Topeka church to express their opposition to views held by their church nationally.
It came after a recent proposal by the church to split the denomination.
It was not too long ago that the Asbury united Methodist church was a hot topic of discussion because of their flag, which shows their support for the LGBTQ community. Now, once again they were making their voices heard on Saturday in Topeka.
Pastor Lee Johnson and members of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village were in Topeka for the Resist Harm Rally.
“It was great,” Johnson said. “It was fabulous. We took two busloads over. I bet we had close to forty people there.”
It was a chance for members of the United Methodist Church to speak out against policies at their church's national level.
“We are absolutely not going to obey a plan that is harmful to gay and lesbian people,” said Mark Holland, Executive Director of Mainstream UMC. “We’ve made that clear.”
Currently, the Traditionalist Methodist denomination won’t allow gay marriage or gay clergy members, a view reverend Keith Boyette, President of the Wesleyan Covenant, stands for.
“I believe that those who engage in the practice of homosexuality are not living a life that pleases God,” said Boyette.
Last year, the United Methodist Church voted against the one church plan that would have allowed same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.
“We say ‘all’ means ‘all,’ and we welcome all, especially those in the LGBTQ community,” Johnson said.
On Friday, the United Methodist Church announced a proposal to split the denomination between Traditionalist and the United Methodist Church.
“That’s really the good news of the agreement is that the leaders on both sides have agreed upon this,” Johnson said.
He said his church would remain pretty much the same. “Anyone who would have been opposed to that left years ago,” he said.
However, that won’t be the case for many other churches around the globe. One of the biggest changes involves finances, since the United Methodist Churches help fund each other globally.
“We would be part of the United Methodist Church,” Johnson said. “Those who vote not to be part of that, then they would leave and they would form their own Wesleyan Methodist tradition their own Wesleyan Methodist denomination.”
Under the proposal, $25 million would be provided from the church’s General Council on Finance and Administration to the new Traditionalist denomination over a four-year period, with an additional $2 million for any other new denominations created.
The proposal will be voted on at the church’s 2020 General Conference in May.
