OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park Police Department released video of the accident that happened on Thursday morning in which several children and an adult were hit by a vehicle.
We want to warn you that it is graphic, but we are showing it to highlight the traffic laws that were violated.
On Friday, KCTV5’s Greg Payne spoke with people around the area about the incident and the newly released video.
The accident at the intersection of Grant and 87th Street is what everyone was talking about.
Footage from the Overland Park Police Department shows the exact moment that three children, their friend, and a parent were involved in a very scary accident as they were trying to cross the street while heading to school.
“I saw it on Facebook and I watched it pretty quick and it was just devastating,” said concerned citizen Jackie Kapeller.
The footage shows a vehicle on 87th Street turning left onto Grant and being hit by oncoming traffic that ran a red light. The impact of the collision resulted in a vehicle hitting at least four of the pedestrians, leaving one child in critical condition.
One woman heard about the accident, but never saw it. We showed her the video and she said, “I feel really bad because I have three kids and I never let them walk because I’m scared all the time.”
Other people declined to watch because they said it would be too much, but they did say these accidents just can’t happen.
“This neighborhood, there’s a lot of kids,” Carmen Chavez said. “The people don’t understand. People drive very fast and I need the police -- I don’t know, signage? For the kids, it’s very important.”
Some are also asking why the police department would release footage that is so graphic. Some of the people with the department said the reasoning behind their decision was that they want to send a very strong message to drivers.
“Now we are trying to be a little bit more transparent,” said Officer John Lacy. “We want the public to see what we see, and this is an example.”
Officer Lacy sat down with Greg Payne to review the footage.
“They didn’t do anything wrong,” said Lacy, referencing the pedestrians. “They are just standing there. It sort of pisses me off.”
In part of the footage, you can briefly see that there was a crossing guard at the intersection. The crossing guards work all throughout Overland Park and are employed by the city.
“As you can see, the crossing guard -- she comes into the scene and she did witness this whole incident,” Lacy said. “She was on the south side of the street.”
Lacy said, based on the situation, the crossing guard had no way of being able to stop this from happening.
“She’s doing everything correct,” he said. “She has her stop sign. She has a reflective vest, and I’m pretty sure she told those kids or those kids knew to wait on the other end of that crosswalk until safe for them to walk.”
Lacy called it a common type of distracted driving accident, but in an uncommon spot.
“That is not a high-accident location,” he said. “Our number one high-accident location is at 435 and Metcalf.”
That is the reason he doesn’t believe there will be much change in enforcing it, unless the community requests it.
As for the drivers in this case, citations are still pending.
