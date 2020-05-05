KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An important, ongoing question, may may have is if they should keep routine doctors’ appointments or health screenings while we are still in the thick of a pandemic.
Well, medical professionals will tell you it’s still a tough decision.
KCTV5 News followed their Assistant News Director Clare Otto through her process of deciding whether to go in for a cancer scan.
In her family of 14 children, cancer runs rampant. It has already claimed her mother and sister.
With that family history, she routinely and religiously goes every six months to the Saint Luke’s Cancer Institute for an MRI, 3-D mammogram or ultrasound.
But, the medical director of Saint Luke’s Cancer Institute Dr. Timothy Pluard says this type of visit is the balancing act you must take under consideration.
It’s still vitally important, not only that Otto not contract anything by coming to a hospital setting, it’s also imperative that she not bring anything with her to the hospital that could infect patients currently undergoing treatment.
"It's the big C's. It's the cancer question or the corona question? How do you answer that," she questions.
Well, the answer for her, as determined by her physician, is that she can not delay these screenings and just use plenty of extra precautions.
She did, and it’s a good thing she went.
Otto underwent two needle biopsies, one was not cancerous, but the other was questionable. She will have to go in again soon to have that second spot removed.
Unfortunately Pluard says these types of balancing questions will have to be asked until we can safely say we have conquered the coronavirus altogether.
Sadly, we are not there yet.
