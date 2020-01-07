PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) - Professor of Marketing at Rockhurst University Tony Tocco, believes the major reason retail stores are suffering is because of online sales.
“All these stores that they’re closing were at one time very successful. They were generating the revenue and profit they needed to stay open, but now with this competition of online, the stores themselves are not successful,” Tocco said.
At least a handful of companies announced layoffs and store closures this week alone. Macy’s will close 11 stores across the country, Pier 1 will close up to 450 stores, Russell Stover Candies parent company is slashing 300 sales and executives’ jobs and Hallmark is eliminating nearly 400 positions.
This is a retail trend were seeing more frequently. In 2019, US retailers announced more than 9,300 store closings, that’s up 59% from the year before and the highest number since Coresight Research began tracking the data in 2012.
“That malls getting killed, it is getting killed and it’s going to get worse, it’s not going to get better, it’s going to get worse,” Tocco said.
Macy’s at the shops of Prairie Village is set to close in the coming weeks and customers aren’t ready to let it go.
“If that’s the trend, there’s not a whole lot I can do about it. My wife is a big shopper, even she’s gone to Amazon and all that you know. So I don’t think I will ever but that’s me,” customer Phil Carrillo said.
While online marketplaces like Amazon are crushing the competition, Tocco believes department stores need to rethink their online strategy in order to stay in the game.
“Macy’s is going to be Macy’s whatever it is, how they end up, they’re just going to have to do a better job of competing online,” Tocco said.
KCTV5 News is working to find out how many jobs will be affected by the closure at Macy’s. the store will begin a clearance sale sometime this month and it will last until they close in about 8 to twelve weeks.
