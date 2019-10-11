DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Three people have died in a crash that happened south of the city of Lawrence on Friday evening.
The crash happened on U.S. 59 Highway just before 6 p.m.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash.
All the victims killed were in the same vehicle. No one else was injured.
U.S. 59 northbound is closed from 650 Road to 1000 Road according to KDOT.
The road will be closed for several hours. Drivers should find an alternate route.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating this crash.
