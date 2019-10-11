DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Three people have died in a crash that happened south of the city of Lawrence on Friday evening.
The crash happened on U.S. 59 Highway just before 6 p.m.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash.
All the victims killed were in the same vehicle.
According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report, the three killed have been identified as 20-year-old Tiffany Cox, of Ottawa, KS, 19-year-old Kiffany Mietchen of Baldwin City, KS, and 8-month-old Azreal Ubelaker of Baldwin City.
The driver in the second vehicle sustained minor injuries.
According to the crash report by Kansas Highway Patrol, the 2004 Chevy that the three fatality victims were driving in was heading southbound on 59 Hwy. when Cox, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle for unknown reason and crossed over the grassy median into the northbound lanes of traffic.
The second vehicle, a 2019 Nissan Sentra, was traveling northbound when it struck vehicle one broadside.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating this crash.
