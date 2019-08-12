LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) – Three people have injuries after a two-vehicle crash Monday evening.
Police are investigating a vehicle crash at 127th Street and Nall just after 6.
Johnson County Med Act said that one person in the first car is stable and the other has serious injuries.
One person was in the second vehicle and they are in stable condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.