KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The number of people getting sick from vaping is on the rise in Missouri.
The state’s health department is now reporting 22 illnesses connected to vaping. One of those people died.
Most of the people getting sick are between the ages of 15 and 24 years old.
Governor Mike Parson plans to address the issue during a press conference next week on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.