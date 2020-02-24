KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — The Clay County Public Health Center said they are monitoring three people for the coronavirus due to recent travel.
Kelsey Neth with the health center told KCTV5 News that three people are being monitored at medium risk for the virus after Missouri state officials notified them last week.
Neth also said three people will be monitored for 14 days.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
