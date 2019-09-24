PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Two people are injured after a T-Bone vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.
Just after 4:10, police were called to 45 Highway off Stillings Road for the crash.
When they arrived on the scene, they located two people with serious injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
