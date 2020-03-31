OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – One person has died following a crash in Olathe.
Crews responded to an area near the intersection of West 138th Street and South Black Bob Road around 11:45 a.m.
Officers said a 61-year-old woman had been out walking her dog when she was struck by a vehicle.
Emergency responders attempted to resuscitate the woman but were unsuccessful and she died at the scene.
The dog was also injured and taken to an area animal health facility for treatment.
Officers said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene at was not injured.
The case remains under investigation, and the Olathe Police Department is asking anyone with any information on the crash to contact the Traffic Division at 913-971-6950 or to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
