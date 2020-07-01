KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating an accident that has left one person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
The victim was a pedestrian and was struck near the intersection of East 20th Street and Denver Avenue on the city’s east side shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Police have not yet released if the vehicle that struck the victim remained on the scene.
