LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near Lee's Summit on Thursday night.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on westbound I-470 just past 50 Highway.
The incident happened around 9:15 p.m.
As of 9:50 p.m., westbound I-470 remains closed.
No further details are available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.
