KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A pedestrian is expected to survive after being hit by a semi on Thursday afternoon.
The incident closed the eastbound lanes of I-70 just past the I-670/I-70 split in KCK before 1 p.m.
The lanes are technically eastbound, but this part of the highway heads north.
According to Kansas Highway Patrol, a person walked out onto the interstate and laid down in the road.
The semi driver tried to slow down, but hit the individual.
The person was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.