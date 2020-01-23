pedestrian struck
(KC Scout)

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A pedestrian is expected to survive after being hit by a semi on Thursday afternoon. 

The incident closed the eastbound lanes of I-70 just past the I-670/I-70 split in KCK before 1 p.m. 

The lanes are technically eastbound, but this part of the highway heads north. 

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, a person walked out onto the interstate and laid down in the road. 

The semi driver tried to slow down, but hit the individual. 

The person was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

