HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- One person is dead after being struck by a car overnight near Harrisonville.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at Missouri 7 Highway and Walker Road in Cass County.
The victim, identified as 44-year-old Micah Rogers of Lee's Summit, was struck and killed after walking into the path of the oncoming vehicle, which was traveling north.
The driver, a 23-year-old man from Peculiar, was not injured.
