KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is dead after an over night accident on I-70.
A pedestrian was on the shoulder of I-70 near Pittman Road checking their car's engine. A semi truck attempted to swerve to avoid the pedestrian but still struck them.
The truck then rolled over and landed on its side.
The pedestrian died at the scene. A passenger in the semi was injured and transported to the hospital in stable condition. The driver of the truck was not injured.
No names have been released.
According to police, I-70 westbound will be closed for a few hours. Traffic will be diverted at 40 Highway and Sterling.
