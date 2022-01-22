KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A person has died after being struck by a car overnight in Kansas City.
Police were originally called to the area of Linwood and Indiana just after midnight Saturday on a reported shooting.
At the scene, officers found a victim laying in the road. EMS responded to the scene and declared the victim dead.
However, as officials began to investigate, they determined that the victim, identified only as a black male, had been struck and killed by a car.
A black Chevy Camaro was traveling east on Linwood when it struck the man, who was not in a crosswalk.
No other details have been released.
