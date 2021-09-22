KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian shut down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 just east of downtown Kansas City early Wednesday morning, with traffic opening back up a few hours later.
UPDATE: EB I-70 lanes are beginning to reopen. Delays are still back to the downtown loop #KCTraffic https://t.co/QhArirfWAr— Bill Hurrelbrink (@BillKCTV5) September 22, 2021
Police and emergency medical crews responded just before 4 a.m. to the collision on the interstate near Brooklyn Avenue. A man was crossing the interstate from south to north, when a vehicle hit and killed him. The vehicle did not stop, according to Kansas City police.
Police said they expected eastbound lanes to be closed for the next "several hours" while they investigated. Eastbound lanes opened back up to traffic at 6:10 a.m.
Police announced around 8:30 a.m. that the suspect in the hit-and-run had been located and arrested.
