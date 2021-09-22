A fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian shut down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 just east of downtown Kansas City early Wednesday morning, with traffic opening back up a few hours later.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian shut down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 just east of downtown Kansas City early Wednesday morning, with traffic opening back up a few hours later.

Police and emergency medical crews responded just before 4 a.m. to the collision on the interstate near Brooklyn Avenue. A man was crossing the interstate from south to north, when a vehicle hit and killed him. The vehicle did not stop, according to Kansas City police.

Police said they expected eastbound lanes to be closed for the next "several hours" while they investigated. Eastbound lanes opened back up to traffic at 6:10 a.m.

Police announced around 8:30 a.m. that the suspect in the hit-and-run had been located and arrested.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.