OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A pedestrian was killed early Monday morning after stuck by a truck in an Olathe parking lot. 

Officers responded about 2 a.m. to an injury crash at a business in the 1900 block of East Kansas City Road. 

The adult male pedestrian died at the scene. The adult female driver of the truck was not injured and remained on scene.

This case remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

