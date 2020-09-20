KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A pedestrian is in serious condition after a hit and run Saturday evening.
Kansas City police were called to 91st Street and James A Reed Road for a vehicle that struck a pedestrian then fled the scene just after 7:30 p.m.
Officers said an unknown black vehicle was traveling south on James A Reed Road, at a high rate of speed. A pedestrian was walking south along the west edge of pavement.
The black vehicle struck the pedestrian, throwing him in the air. The black vehicle left the scene, south on James A Reed Road.
The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Police noted that there were no sidewalks in the area.
