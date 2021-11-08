Police generic
(KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --One person has been sent to the hospital with serious injuries after an accident Monday night.

Police say they were dispatched to US 40 Highway and South Brentwood after a grey Chevrolet truck hit a pedestrian trying to cross the highway. 

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Monday evening.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

No names were released by authorities. 

