KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --One person has been sent to the hospital with serious injuries after an accident Monday night.
Police say they were dispatched to US 40 Highway and South Brentwood after a grey Chevrolet truck hit a pedestrian trying to cross the highway.
The incident happened around 7 p.m. Monday evening.
The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.
No names were released by authorities.
