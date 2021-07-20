KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed early Tuesday morning in Kansas City, MO, according to police.
Officers and emergency crews responded before 1 a.m. to an area near Interstate 435 and Front Street in response to a pedestrian crash. Police said one person died in a crash at that location.
Crews blocked off the entrance and exit ramps to I-435 from Front Street and also the northbound lanes of I-435.
Police said a red Mercedes had been traveling north on I-435, north of Front Street, when it struck a pedestrian who had been walking in one of the lanes of traffic while wearing dark clothing. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.