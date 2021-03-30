DE SOTO, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after a train hit a pedestrian in De Soto, Kansas today.
According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at the train track where 79th Street turns into Ottawa Street.
The area is just southwest of the Kansas River.
The victim was an adult male.
The authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.
No further information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
