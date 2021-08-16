INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian ran into traffic and was hit by a car, which ultimately led to their death.
The police say that the incident happened at 12:40 p.m. Monday in the area of 291 Highway and 23rd Street.
They say it happened when a Chevrolet Malibu hit a pedestrian who ran out into traffic.
The person who was hit was taken to a local hospital but succumbed to their injuries.
No one else was injured in the crash.
The authorities are still investigating.
The identity of the person who died won't be release until their family has been notified.
