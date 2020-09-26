PECULIAR, MO (KCTV) -- A Peculiar, Missouri police officer is expected to be OK after being shot by a suspect on Saturday night.
According the Raymore Police Department, which dispatches for Peculiar police, officers were called to the area near SE Outer Road on the eastern side of I-49 and south of the Flying J around 8:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they saw the armed subject walking north toward the Casey's off of State Highway J.
That suspect ultimately shot at police before 9:30 p.m. and a Peculiar officer was injured.
The officer is expected to be alright and was not seriously injured.
After the shooting, there was then an effort to contain the suspect because police did not want him getting to the highway. Officers from Grandview and Kansas City, Missouri assisted.
Chief Jan Zimmerman with the Raymore Police Department says she believes the suspect is now in custody.
This is a developing story. KCTV5 News expects to learn more details, including what led up to the suspect firing at officers, on Sunday morning.
