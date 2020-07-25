OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A local group has been peacefully protesting, calling for an end to systemic racism for weeks.
Last night, a march landed several of them in jail though.
On Saturday morning, there was a wakeup call and an announcement that a local man was not alone.
“Good morning, Darrien!” they said. “We are not leaving until you walk out this building!”
It would be a long wait.
Peaceful protests that started Friday night at Johnson County Community College took a turn after winding into an Overland Park neighborhood.
“We believe because we were black in a white neighborhood we were verbally accosted by white people,” said Stacy Shaw. “In a private neighborhood in Overland Park that is well to do, we are targeted by police.”
Shaw, an attorney, said she was doing what she could to make sure things stayed peaceful and that marchers were safe when police showed up. In all, four people were arrested, including Shaw.
She said they’re still not even sure who took them into custody or why.
“There are several officers in riot gear that we personally witnessed,” she said. “They cut the cellphone coverage so we could not record them live. They did not have badge numbers. They did not have name badges. When we asked them to identify themselves, they refused.”
Everyone was eventually released, except for Marissa Richmond’s husband Darrien. She said he was arrested when he tried to comfort her as she was being taken into custody.
“From my perspective, he was getting on the sidewalk and they grabbed him and slammed him into a police car,” she said. “I tried to hold onto him, because I was scared. I’ve seen what happens to black men in this country.”
Richmond said she did get to speak with her husband from jail.
“He’s very scared because these people control his freedom,” she said. “He did nothing wrong. Bringing a charge against him… He was just trying to protect his wife. He’s the most wonderful man I’ve ever known. He’s goofy. He’s not an angry black man like they’re trying to make him out to be.”
It was later in the day that the group KC Bail Fund put up the money for Darian’s release.
Tonight, those who were there say it ended in a way no one wanted.
“Very, very disappointing,” said Vaquandra Wotruba-Miller Dream. “We’ve been holding these peaceful protests a strong 10 weeks or more, so we definitely want to continue to fight systemic racism as well as racial profiling, which is huge in the Johnson County area. That’s a message we’re trying to get across.”
We’ve reached out to Overland Park police to get more information on the arrest and whether it was their officers that made it. We’re still waiting to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.