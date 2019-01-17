FILE - On top, in a Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady directs teammates at the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Bottom, in a Jan. 12, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL divisional football playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts in Kansas City, Mo. One is the sixth-round pick that became arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. The other is the first-round choice in his first full season as starter. Yet there are similarities between the Patriots’ Tom Brady and the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, and some day their resumes may be similar, too.