KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- While we are all hoping for big things from the Chiefs on the field Thursday, we know our quarterback offered something pretty amazing off the field already Wednesday.
14-year-old Delaney Murphy has spina bifida and is known to spend quite a bit of time at Children's Mercy Hospital. She always looks forward to a stop at the playground right outside the hospital.
“This playground has always been a place for us to come and relax during an appointment, or with my son when she's recovering from a surgery or just coming out after as a family and playing,” Kelley Murphy, Delaney's mom, said.
But now, thanks to 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, going to the park just got a whole lot more fun for Delaney and others with special needs with its new inclusive equipment.
“They can swing together, slide, go on the merry go round and play the instruments. Everyone is invited to play on this playground which makes it unique,” Debra Wiebrecht, the Executive Director of Variety Children's Charity said.
Nick McElroy and his son Parker love it already and are truly thankful to one particular Chiefs player.
“The fact that Patrick Mahomes is willing to see these children for what they are is astounding,” McElroy said.
“He's been fantastic to KC, we can't thank him enough for his support,” Kelley said.
Delaney plans to thank him personally with a special piece of jewelry she made herself.
“I made his girlfriend a bracelet,” Delaney said.
And actually, Patrick’s girlfriend better watch out because Delaney was at a game recently and Mahomes himself gave her a high five and she realized one important thing.
“He's so much cuter in person,” Delaney exclaimed.
The new playground next to Children's Mercy Hospital is still getting a few finishing touches and will officially open to the public Friday afternoon.
The goal, with Variety Children's Charities help, is to take down the barriers and support diversity, tolerance and acceptance.
