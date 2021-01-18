KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Patrick Mahomes' foundation, 15 and the Mahomies, is keeping is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy alive by transforming MLK Jr. Square Park.
His foundation is helping build an all-inclusive playground to provide a safe place for kids to play. It will celebrate King and teach kids about civil rights history in Kansas City.
The park’s design build contract will be managed by Gunter Construction, awarded by the Missouri Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners. The $1 million contract groundbreaking is planned for March 2021 and will be completed by fall of 2021.
You can support this project by signing up for a personalized Legacy Brick that will be placed at the Mahomies Playground. There are five styles of bricks to choose from and can be inscribed with your personal message. Registration will start in February and they will be installed in the summer of 2021. To sign up click here.
Another developing project is a full shelter that J.E. Dunn Construction has committed to build as a donation for their Community Impact Projects. If you have a businesses or organization and would like to contribute to the MLK Park, contact KC Parks Communications and Development Manager Leslie Alford at Leslie.Alford@KCMO.org
A Community Engagement Session is scheduled in early February for resident input on the playground. To find out more information on that meeting go to Involvement in Community Engagement - KC Parks and Rec.
