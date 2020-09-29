APTOPIX 49ers Chiefs Super Bowl Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is kissed by his girlfriend Brittany Matthews, after the Chiefs' won the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs' defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are expecting their first baby! 

Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews both posted on their Instagram pages Tuesday afternoon a photo of a sonogram.

The high school sweethearts from Tyler, Texas got engaged on September 1, 2020. 

