KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are expecting their first baby!
Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews both posted on their Instagram pages Tuesday afternoon a photo of a sonogram.
The high school sweethearts from Tyler, Texas got engaged on September 1, 2020.
