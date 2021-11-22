KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chief super-stars Patrick Mahomes and Tyrann Mathieu started their bye week by giving back to the Kansas City community.
Patrick Mahomes and The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation hosted their gala in downtown Kansas City, Mo. The Tyrann Mathieu Foundation held the 6th “Tyrann’s Turkeys” Thanksgiving event in Kansas City, KS.
Rachel and Brooklynn Enos represented Variety Children's Charity of Greater Kansas City at the gala.
“I’m excited!” Brooklynn Enos said as she waited to meet Mahomes. Variety KC is just one of 15 local charities that will be the recipient of a grant from the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.
“Variety KC kids are constantly in need of wheelchairs, prosthetics limbs, communication devices,” Variety Children's Charity of Greater Kansas City Executive Director Deborah Wiebrecht said. “Things insurance doesn’t cover, and families can’t afford.”
“Tonight we will be giving over $225,000 to organizations in the Kansas City community,” 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Executive Director Marques Fitch said. “Each one of those non-profits will receive a check for $15,015.15.”
The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation announced Monday that along with grants for local charities, they will also provide 15 scholarships to 15 deserving students in Kansas City with a focus on first generation college students.
In Kansas City, KS, Mathieu teamed up with The Giving Hope KC Food Pantry and Harvesters Community Food Bank to give 500 families turkeys for Thanksgiving along with holiday boxes filled with side dishes.
“It’s one of the many reasons why I play the game. To be able to have this platform to inspire kids and help families too,” Mathieu said. “You still want to make big plays and be remembered as a football player, but you also want people to remember the impact you made on people in different communities.”
Mathieu said being able to help families who may be struggling around the holidays is meaningful. “I think about my grandmother and my family growing up,” Mathieu said. “Thanksgiving and Christmas was a time to celebrate the people you love over some good food.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.