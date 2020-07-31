LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) – On Friday, the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph released a “Notice of Credible Allegation of Abuse” that happened when a pastor was assigned to a Liberty parish.
Father Alan Hartway is accused of sexually abusing a minor while he was an associate pastor at St. James Parish.
“Hartway’s name has been added to the diocese’s List of Accused Clerics with Substantiated Allegations,” a release for the diocese said. “Hartway was removed from ministry in the Archdiocese of Denver on November 27, 2019 pending the outcome of the investigation. He is 71 years old and has since retired. The Precious Blood community has also restricted his exercise of priestly ministry.”
Hartway has formerly been a pastor at St. Mary Parish in Garden City, Kansas. He also had been a Parochial Vicar for Guardian Angels Parish in Mead, Colorado.
The release goes on to say, “If you were harmed by Fr. Hartway or any other person who has worked or volunteered for the diocese, no matter how long ago, the diocese wants to provide care and healing resources to you and your family. Please contact the Ombudsman, Joe Crayon, at 816.812.2500 or crayon@ombudsmankcsj.org.”
