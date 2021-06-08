OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park Fire Department says a number of residents and businesses have received a letter from the department informing them that their commercial fire alarm systems are past due for inspection.
Some of these letters were sent to residential property owners who do not own fire alarm systems. Because of this, some recipients expressed concern that the letters may be fraudulent or possibly the result of a fire department technology security breach.
"The letters are not from a fraudulent source and are not due to a technology security breach. However some of the letters may have been generated incorrectly. The confusion stems from a recent batch of letters that was apparently generated from an outdated database that may have incorrectly identified addresses as those containing commercial fire alarm systems," the department says.
The department goes on to say:
The letters themselves are from a service called Compliance Engine. The Overland Park Fire Department, along with other Johnson County fire departments, contracts with the Compliance Engine to efficiently track commercial occupancies for compliance with regards to fire suppression and alarm systems.
The Compliance Engine tracks Overland Park’s building inventory systems and notifies occupants of upcoming maintenance and update requirements. Once a contractor completes the needed service, the property is updated in the Compliance Engine database.
With more than 8,500 commercial occupancies in Overland Park, this system helps reduce inspection cycle times as compared to in-person visits. It should be noted that this service does not handle enforcement or levy or collect any fines. Compliance Engine merely notifies commercial occupancies that actions are due and reminds them of their responsibilities.
The Overland Park Fire Marshal is working with the vendor to correct the situation. All letters have stopped and will be reviewed for follow up. Future letters will also explain that the Wichita mailing address belongs to the third party vendor.
The Overland Park Fire Department wants to thank those who brought this matter to our attention and apologize for any inconvenience or confusion caused by these letters. If any non-business owning residents receive one of these letters, they are encouraged to contact the Overland Park Fire Department at 913-888-6066 or email mike.f.casey@opkansas.org for clarification.
