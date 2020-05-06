KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Face coverings will be mandatory for all passengers using Unified Government Public Transit in Wyandotte County and Kansas City, KS.
County officials said the rule will be effective starting Monday.
Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children under two years of age should not wear face coverings and are not subject to the face covering requirement.
If you want to make a mask, here are step-by-step instructions -- based on guidance from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin.
Face coverings may include masks, bandanas, scarfs and/ or any other cloth or homemade items.
Passengers without face coverings may be restricted from riding Unified Government Public Transit in Wyandotte County and Kansas City, KS.
This Unified Government Transit face covering strategy will be reevaluated on June 8.
