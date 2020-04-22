KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Passenger traffic at KCI was down over 50 percent in March compared to that month last year.
The City of Kansas City, Missouri, Aviation Department reports that 480,690 passengers arrived and departed through Kansas City International Airport’s gates in March 9.
Passenger boardings were down 55.2 percent, with a total of 227,860 boarded.
For the year to date, total passengers in and out total 2,096,924, down 20.8 percent. Year-to-date passenger boardings are 1,037,960, down 21.4 percent.
“The pandemic has hit the airline industry hard worldwide, as Stay-at-Home Orders and health concerns are keeping people from flying,” said Pat Klein, director of aviation. “While passenger figures are way down, the airport is still open should people need to travel. The entire airport team is striving to make the experience as safe as possible. We are here at the ready.”
The number of peak-day scheduled aircraft departures for March 2020 was 166. Service was offered to 46 nonstop markets. There was an average of 39,220 arriving and departing seats available in the market each day.
