KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A passenger was killed in a shooting while riding in a vehicle in Kansas City overnight.
Police were called at 1:50 a.m. to 81st Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard after a shooting. A vehicle was driving north on Blue Ridge near 87th Street when shots were fired into the vehicle from another vehicle, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
The driver went to 81st Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard and called for help. That's where responding crews found that the passenger had died from the shooting.
The driver was not injured and is talking to police.
No information on any potential suspects is available, and police are looking for a vehicle description.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.