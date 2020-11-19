KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- One person is dead after a single-vehicle wreck early Thursday morning.
Police were called about 1:40 a.m. to the area of 18th Street and Merriam Lane.
Officers say a vehicle was headed north on 18th Street when it took the ramp to Merriam Lane, traveled off the roadway and wrecked.
The passenger, a woman in her late 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
