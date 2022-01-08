KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A woman has died after being injured in a single-vehicle wreck Friday.
According to the crash report, the car was westbound on Truman Rd. when it lost control and struck the concrete pier of a railroad overpass. This happened around noon.
Three people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash and all were transported to the hospital. An adult male passenger's condition was reported as serious. The driver, also an adult male, was stable.
An adult female passenger later died from her injuries. She had originally been listed as in critical condition.
No names have been released in this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.