KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An Alaska Airlines passenger whose alleged unruly behavior caused the plane to make an unscheduled landing in Kansas City remained in local custody Friday morning while authorities figure out what to do with the 41-year-old man.
Jwan Curry is being held in the Platte County jail on a 24-hour investigative hold, but is also preliminarily facing a municipal charge of disturbing the peace with excessive noise. He remains behind bars without bond and has a municipal court date set for Oct. 28, according to online Platte County records.
Alaska Airlines flight 411, which was headed from JFK to LAX, diverted to Kansas City just before 4 p.m. after a disruptive passenger approached or attempted to enter the cockpit, authorities said.
Alaska Airlines said the passenger was “combative” and “unruly.” They said the passenger threatened crew members and, at one point, threatened the safety of the aircraft.
The passenger was restrained as the 737 was diverted. The plane landed without incident. The passenger was then taken into custody by law enforcement.
New video Friday morning from someone aboard the flight showed a man in a New York Jets jersey in the middle of a commotion. The pilot could be heard over the loudspeaker addressing the passengers and telling them there was a man in the aisle causing a disturbance.
The federal authorities were notified, which is standard. Crew members were interviewed about the incident.
The flight later continued on to LAX. There were 177 passengers and six crew members on the flight.
