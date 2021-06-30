EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- Part of a historic building collapsed Wednesday afternoon, causing several nearby businesses to evacuate.
The police department posted on its Facebook page that a corner of the building had crumbled near the corner of River Street and Marietta Street.
Sgt. Bret Rider told KCTV5 that an officer had spotted the collapse earlier in the day. Police contacted the city's fire and public works departments to check on the stability of the building.
The city decided to close off the area around it, closing several streets.
Officers also evacuated several nearby businesses.
"We can't determine how it's going to fall so, for the safety of everyone, we decided to close off 50 feet in all directions," Rider said.
The following streets and sidewalks are closed:
- Thompson and River
- Thompson and South
- Marietta and South
- River and Marietta
- Marietta and Farris
Several onlookers stopped by to take photos of the building. Cindy Griffin walked over from her nearby apartment.
She said she'd noticed signs of deterioration following recent storms. Others in the area said that heavy winds in early June broke windows on the hotel.
Griffin said she has worried about a collapse.
"We fear for people's life with that place," she said. "It's worth tearing down."
The hotel was built in 1898, according to a 2017 auction listing for the property.
Currently, no injuries have been reported.
