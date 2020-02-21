KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A highway thousands of KC metro drivers use every single day will be shut down for the weekend, starting Friday night.
The Missouri Department of Transportation is closing Interstate 70 at Interstate 435 for a $47 million project to improve the interchange. To do that, crews will break down and replace all of the bridges and the left exits.
The planned closure will start at 10 p.m. Friday and extend to around 5 a.m. Monday.
Westbound I-70 will close between 291 Highway/I-470 and I-435. Eastbound I-70 will be closed at I-435.
"We have been gluing these bridges back together, doing their maintenance on them over the years. All new structures flowing smoothly---none of those left exits that were always causing problems will exist," said Perry Allen, assistant district engineer for MoDOT. "This partial turbine takes them out and around, and everything is a right exit. So it's a much better, much more functional interchange."
KCTV5's Bill Hurrelbrink suggests drivers take one of several detour options. MoDOT's recommended detour makes use of I-470 through Lee's Summit and Three Trails Crossing, but depending on where you're going and where you're starting out, another avenue like U.S. 40 Highway may also be a good option. Make note that traffic is likely to be heavier than usual at those spots because of the thousands of drivers using those detours.
