KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- The State of Missouri has received over 51,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine so far, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said in a briefing on Wednesday.
The doses have been distributed to 21 vaccination sites across the state.
“We have been preparing for a COVID-19 vaccine for many months now, and everything has gone according to our state vaccine plan,” Parson said. “Hospital administrators, health care workers, and Missourians from across the state have expressed how thankful they are that a vaccine is here and see these first shipments as a sign of hope for the future.”
Parson said the second shipment will come next week.
He also said pending approval, Missouri will start receiving the Moderna vaccine next week.
All in all, Missouri could have over 150,000 doses of the vaccine by end of the year.
